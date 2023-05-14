New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings lost an IPL 2023 match against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. However, despite their loss, MS Dhoni once again managed to win the hearts of countless fans.

After the match, Rinku Singh approached the legendary wicket-keeper batter with his jersey and asked him for his signature on it. Dhoni acknowledged it and gave signed Rinku's jersey. The smile on Rinku's face after that was a sight to see. The video of that moment is now going viral on the internet as fans are loving Dhoni's gesture towards the rising star, Rinku Singh.