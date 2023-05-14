IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Beautiful Gesture For Rinku Singh After CSK Vs KKR Tie Wins Heart - WATCH Viral Video
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings lost an IPL 2023 match against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. However, despite their loss, MS Dhoni once again managed to win the hearts of countless fans.
After the match, Rinku Singh approached the legendary wicket-keeper batter with his jersey and asked him for his signature on it. Dhoni acknowledged it and gave signed Rinku's jersey. The smile on Rinku's face after that was a sight to see. The video of that moment is now going viral on the internet as fans are loving Dhoni's gesture towards the rising star, Rinku Singh.
"Lost some wickets early. When I went in, Nitish bhaiyya said it's a tough wicket. Will knock it around for singles and capitalise on loose balls. I bat in the same position in domestic cricket, play the same way. I eat well, have always had the power. A lot of hard work behind it," said Rinku Singh after receiving the player of the match award.
Nitish Rana Addresses 6-Wicket Victory Vs CSK
"Said at the toss that if all 3 departments do well, our chances are good. Have to give credit to Chandu sir (coach Chandrakant Pandit) for this - I wasn't in favour of taking heavy roller but he insisted to go for it. I feared pitch might break up. But that didn't happen and ball didn't turn much. Every team has home advantage except KKR," said KKR skipper Nitish Rana.
