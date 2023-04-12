IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Final Over Brilliance In Vain As Rajasthan Royals Escape Nervy Defeat | Watch VIdeo
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Final Over Brilliance In Vain As Rajasthan Royals Escape Nervy Defeat | Watch VIdeo
Chennai: MS Dhoni's last over brilliance went in vain as RR defeated CSK by 3 runs. With 21 needed off the last over, Dhoni hit Sandeep Sharma for back to back sixes. With 7 needed of 3, it was CSk's game but Sharm held his nerves to help RR beat CSK. Dhoni remained not out on 32 off 17 balls.
CSK were down and out with 40 needed of the last two overs but MS Dhoni showed that the veteran is still a demon in final overs and brought the game back to life.
cometh the hour cometh the man?#MSDhoni? still going ? pic.twitter.com/pIUedRZ9aE
Shawn_Domingo (@hangoverkills) April 12, 2023
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 3 Runs
Chasing 176, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early but a 68 run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (31) and 50 by Devon Conway kept CSK in the hunt. However, Ashwin's introduction change the momentum of the game as he removed Rahane and Shivam Dube, bowling a spell of 25-2 in 4 overs. The spinners were hard to score and wickets tumbled under pressure. The game was all but over before Dhoni brought it back to life.
Earlier, 52 by Jos Buttler and 30 each by R Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer and 38 by Devdutt Padikkal helped Rajasthan Royals post a healthy 175-8 in 20 overs. They were set for a bigger score when Padikkal and Buttler were batting but Ravindra Jadeja's magnificent spell of 2-21 helped CSK restrict RR to a par score.
Also ReadMore News ›
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS