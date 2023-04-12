Chennai: MS Dhoni's last over brilliance went in vain as RR defeated CSK by 3 runs. With 21 needed off the last over, Dhoni hit Sandeep Sharma for back to back sixes. With 7 needed of 3, it was CSk's game but Sharm held his nerves to help RR beat CSK. Dhoni remained not out on 32 off 17 balls.

CSK were down and out with 40 needed of the last two overs but MS Dhoni showed that the veteran is still a demon in final overs and brought the game back to life.