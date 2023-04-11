Advertisement

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To DJ Bravo Getting Scared Of Balloon Magic Trick - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Dwayne Bravo got scared when a magician popped a balloon close to him in one of the segments that stole the show. Dhoni, who was seated next to the star all-rounder, couldn't stop laughing as he tried to dodge.

Updated: April 11, 2023 5:08 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo's friendship is well-known. They are a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise, and although Bravo is not be playing for the CSK team in the IPL 2023. However, he is seen in the new avatar of the team's bowling coach.

Ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals, an India Concretes occasion was organized and Chennai Super Kings players were among the attendees. Dwayne Bravo got scared when a magician popped a balloon close to him in one of the segments that stole the show. Dhoni, who was seated next to the star all-rounder, couldn't stop laughing as he tried to dodge.

CSK Shared The Hilarious Clip

Chennai Super Kings shared the video of the magic show from the event on their official social media handle alongwith a caption stating "What's the DJ's favourite genre? POP Music."

There is consistently a great deal of buzz around CSK because of the legendary wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni. Any place Dhoni goes, there are fans standing in lines to get a brief look at him. A similar scene of the yellow army's dominance was visible at the Wankhede Stadium. As this could be Dhoni's final year playing cricket for CSK, such crowds will undoubtedly be seen more frequently.

Chennai lost their first IPL 2023 match against Gujarat, but they came back with two wins in a row. This season, they appear to be a potent unit, so it will be interesting to see if Dhoni can lead them to a fifth title.

