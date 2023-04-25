IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Need To Beat GT By 30 Runs To Seal Top Four Spot In Points Table

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will be hosting Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians are currently number 7 in the points table but will have an opportunity to climb three spots up and find themselves among the top four.

However, in order to seal the spot in the top four of the points table, MI need to beat GT by at least 30 runs. This will make their net run rate better than the hosts. Both teams were in some close clashes in their last matches. GT defeated LSG in their previous match and will be looking forward to staying on the winning track, whereas, MI lost their previous clash against PBKS and will try to bounce back and return to the win column.

This is also a great opportunity as Mumbai Indians are the only team in IPL history to successfully defend their score against the defending champions. They would like to repeat it and this time with a massive margin of 30 runs.

"The last win in Lucknow was a huge win for us. We have played very good cricket. We can improve certain areas. I don't think we need to be too concerned just yet. It is going to be a cracker of a game tomorrow," said David Miller ahead of the clash with MI.

"I have been playing cricket for so long that wherever I go it feels like my home ground only. I have already played six years for Gujarat. It's a beautiful feeling to come back home but once you enter the field, you don't think about whether it is the home team or not. You want to put the best foot forward," said Piyush Chawla on returning to his home ground.

GT vs MI Squads Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal