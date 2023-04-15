IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians To Dedicated Match Vs KKR To Girl Child, 19000 Young Girls Will Be Present In Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians will be dedicating the match to the underprivileged girls, as a massive 19,000 girls will be present at the stadium for tomorrow's game.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will be dedicating the match to the underprivileged girls, as a massive 19,000 girls will be present at the stadium for tomorrow's game.
Mumbai Indians to dedicate tomorrow's match to girl child.
19,000 girls will be attending the match at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2023
Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani addressed the player in the dressing room and requested the players to play for the girls. " We have underprivileged girls only coming. So we are going to play for these girls because, in women's cricket, I realized how and what difficulties the girls face to make it anywhere in cricket, to be recognized, whether it's at training, whether it's getting a kit to play or how long do they have to travel from their villages to reach a coach. So I thought we should dedicate this game to our girls who want to make it into sports. " she said during her address.
"We should dedicate this game to all our girls who want to make it into sports." ?
Mrs. Nita Ambani & the entire #OneFamily is looking forward to a special #ESADay match tomorrow ?#MIvKKR #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @ril_foundation MI TV pic.twitter.com/AVsVbGVXmp
Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 15, 2023
The captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur, who also leads Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL), will be present at the toss alongside Rohit Sharma, who captains MI as well as India's national men's cricket team, in support for the new Initiative by Mumbai Indians - "Women in Sports."
Harmanpreet Kaur will be at the toss with Rohit Sharma tomorrow for the new Initiative by Mumbai Indians - "Women in Sports".
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2023
???????? ? will be buzzing as ????? girls shout with one voice: MUMBAIIIII, MUMBAIIII! ??#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MumbaiMeriJaan #ESADay @ril_foundation pic.twitter.com/tIRuPVN92X
Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 15, 2023
COMMENTS