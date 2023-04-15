New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will be dedicating the match to the underprivileged girls, as a massive 19,000 girls will be present at the stadium for tomorrow's game.

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani addressed the player in the dressing room and requested the players to play for the girls. " We have underprivileged girls only coming. So we are going to play for these girls because, in women's cricket, I realized how and what difficulties the girls face to make it anywhere in cricket, to be recognized, whether it's at training, whether it's getting a kit to play or how long do they have to travel from their villages to reach a coach. So I thought we should dedicate this game to our girls who want to make it into sports. " she said during her address.