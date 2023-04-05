IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Won't Be Anywhere Near The Finals: Tom Moody On Rohit Sharma's Fate

Former Australia cricketer and SRH coach Tom Moody feels Mumbai Indians can't win IPL 2023 as they have too many loophopes in their squad.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians had a disastrous start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the IPL 2023 by eight wickets. Mumbai Indians are going through a transition and trying to find the right combination that can revive their domination. The Rohit Sharma-led side has also been marred by injuries to key players like Jasprit Bumrah.

MI finished last on the points table in IPL 2022 and former Australia cricketer and SRH coach Tom Moody feels that things are not going to change much this year as well. Moody feels that the MI squad has too many loopholes.

"I'm concerned (for Mumbai Indians) because I sort of called it before the start of the IPL that I didn't think they'd be anywhere near the finals. I just feel there are too many holes amongst their team and I don't think they've got a balance in their squad either. They don't have the domestic bowling depth and the international bowling depth," Moody said to ESPN Cricinfo.

Moody Questions MI's Selection Of Overseas Players

Moody also highlighted the imbalance in the MI squad and questioned their selection of overseas players. Moody feels that MI have plenty of power hitters but lack experience.

"They don't have balance with their overseas players either. They've got a lot of power-hitters and young power-hitters in (Dewald) Brevis, (Tristan) Stubbs and (Tim) David. Three of them are taking up the eight slots that you're given. That doesn't make sense to me. Where is the experience in that squad?" the former SRH coach questioned.