IPL 2023: Naveen Ul Haq Unfollows Virat Kohli On Instagram After Massive Fight During LSG vs RCB Match

Updated: May 2, 2023 4:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has unfollowed RCB's star cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram following a heated argument at the Ekana Sports City Stadium on Monday. The whole drama unfolded after Royal Challengers Banaglore's 18 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier today, Virat posted a quote from the former Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius. The quote stated "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Later, Naveen-ul-Haq seemingly replied to it with a story of his own. He wrote, "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes," on his Instagram story.

Virat was furious at the young pacer and was involved in a verbal spat while the latter was batting. This further escalated when Naveen jerked Virat's hand during the handshake and things only got more ugly from there.

Virat-Gambhir's Ugly Spat

The heat from Naveen and Virat Kohli, later on, reached the LSG menor Gautam Gambhir who got involved with Virat in an ugly spat. Both of them had to be separated by the players and staff of both teams.

Both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their match fees. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq has been charged 50 percent of his match fee as a fine over the altercation.

LSG will take on Chennai Super Kings for their next assignment at the Ekana Sports City Stadium, on Wednesday. However, RCB will have to wait some time for their next contest as they face Delhi Capitals in their next match, on Saturday.

