Bangalore: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second half of the double-header Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

At the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Royal Challenger Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, took control, and the Mumbai Indians did not get off to the start they were hoping for. Mohammed Siraj-led sharp RCB bowling attack was too much for MI's top line.

Ishan Kishan left the game after only scoring 10 runs, Rohit after 1, Cameron Green after 5, and Suryakumar Yadav after scoring only 15. Each of Siraj, Toley, Deep, and Bracewell took a wicket.

When the big guns failed, MI's young brigade stepped up on the occasion and took the charge of Mumbai Indians. Tilak Verma smashed a crucial fifty and got support from debutant Nehal Wadhera for a while.