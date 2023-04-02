Advertisement

IPL 2023: Nehal Wadhera Touches Bangalore Sky With His Massive 101 Meter Six Against RCB

Nehal made his intention clear, he wasn't holding back even after the top-order failure, and during his short outing, he smashed a 101-meter six

Updated: April 2, 2023 9:22 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bangalore: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is taking on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second half of the double-header Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

At the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Royal Challenger Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, took control, and the Mumbai Indians did not get off to the start they were hoping for. Mohammed Siraj-led sharp RCB bowling attack was too much for MI's top line.

Ishan Kishan left the game after only scoring 10 runs, Rohit after 1, Cameron Green after 5, and Suryakumar Yadav after scoring only 15. Each of Siraj, Toley, Deep, and Bracewell took a wicket.

When the big guns failed, MI's young brigade stepped up on the occasion and took the charge of Mumbai Indians. Tilak Verma smashed a crucial fifty and got support from debutant Nehal Wadhera for a while.

Nehal made his intention clear, he wasn't holding back even after the top-order failure, and during his short outing, he smashed a 101-meter six that left everyone on the ground and at home amazed. The young lad couldn't do much but impressed everyone with his power. He got out after scoring 21 runs.

RCB vs MI Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan

Substitutes: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Akash Deep

Substitutes: David Willey, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat

IPL 2023: Nehal Wadhera Touches Bangalore Sky With His Massive 101 Meter Six Against RCB
