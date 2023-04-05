Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants made their debut in IPL last year and did well to reach the playoffs. However, they lost to RCB in the Eliminator. The team started IPL 2023 on a positive note and thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs before losing a close game to Chennai Super Kings.

LSG retained the core of the squad but also added a bit of firepower to their team by buying the likes of Nicholas Pooran. The social media account of LSG recently posted a video of Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran where the all-rounder is trying to make Pooran say some local UP slang.

Pandya tried hard to make Pooran say 'Maine Bhaukaal Macha Diya' but fails miserably.