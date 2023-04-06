IPL 2023: Not RCB, AB De Villiers Predicts Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans To Win Back To Back IPL Trophies

AB De Villiers said that even though he wants RCB to win th IPL 2023, he will go with Gujarat Titans as predicted winners of the current season of IPL

New Delhi: Former South Africa and RCB batter AB De Villiers has backed defending champions Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2023: The marquee event has started with a bang with multiple nerve-wracking games. Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have begun their campaign with two wins in two games while the likes oF Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have a win and loss to their names. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to taste success.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also started the tournament with a big eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli is looking in peak form which has significantly boosted RCB's hopes of winning their first IPL title.

ABD said even though he wants RCB to win the IPL 2023, he is going to stick with Gujarat Titans.

"Very difficult one. A long time ago, during the IPL auction, I had said that Gujarat Titans are going to go back-to-back. I am going to stick to that, even though I really want RCB to win. Since last year I have felt that they have a really great team, very well-balanced. They have enough power. Hopefully, RCB goes all the way," AB de Villiers told NDTV when asked to predict a possible winner.

RCB Kicks Off IPL 2023 With A Big Win Over Mumbai Indians Meanwhile, got their IPL 2023 campaign off to a blazing start. Having restricted Mumbai Indians to a below-par 171-7, A 49-ball 82 by Virat Kohli and 73 off 43 balls by Faf du Plessis ensured an easy win for RCB. Virat Kohli's form will be a massive boost for RCB given the impact the former skipper has on the team. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers spoke on Virat Kohli and said he looks relaxed and happy after giving up RCB's captaincy.