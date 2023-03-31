Advertisement
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Sets Narendra Modi Stadium On Fire | WATCH
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Sets Narendra Modi Stadium On Fire
The IPL 2023 opening ceremony is underway. After an enthralling introduction by mandira Bedi, Arijit set the stage on fire with a sensational performance.
#TATAiPL #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/qPtqSJaM8B
Rahul (@rahul_maharasht) March 31, 2023
