Advertisement
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Star Performers, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know
Get here all the details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which is scheduled to take place o March 31.
New Delhi: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 3 with the tournament returning to its home and away format after three years. Ahead of the first clash between Gujarat and Chennai at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned to organize a grand opening ceremony. Let us have a detailed look at the opening ceremony. Which stars are likely to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony? As if now BCCI has confirmed on official Twitter handle about actress Tamannah Bhatia's participation at the opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several media reports also suggest, BCCI has also approached the likes of singer Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and many more personalities to perform. Apart from this, a grand laser show is also expected at the ceremony.
Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! ? ?31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema Make sure to tune in & join! ? pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023
At what time will the ceremony commence? The IPL 2023 opening ceremony is anticipated to start at 6:00 PM IST and will likely take 45 minutes to complete. Will all 10 IPL 2023 captains attend the opening ceremony? Before the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, all the captains of 10 teams will meet in a mandatory meeting on March 30 in Ahmedabad. They are likely to be present during the opening ceremony the next day. Where to get Chennai vs Gujarat IPL 2023 match tickets? According to the organizers, the tickets for the first match of the IPL 2023 between Chennai and Gujarat are sold out. It will be the first 'home' game Gujarat will play in the IPL. Where to watch the IPL 2023 opening ceremony? Star Sports has the broadcast rights for IPL. All the matches and the opening ceremony will be on Star Sports channels while fans can get the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. One can also watch IPL 2023 opening ceremony on Jio Cinema for free.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
28 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 66 runs
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS