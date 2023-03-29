New Delhi:

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 3 with the tournament returning to its home and away format after three years.

Ahead of the first clash between Gujarat and Chennai at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned to organize a grand opening ceremony.

Let us have a detailed look at the opening ceremony.

As if now BCCI has confirmed on official Twitter handle about actress Tamannah Bhatia's participation at the opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several media reports also suggest, BCCI has also approached the likes of singer Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and many more personalities to perform. Apart from this, a grand laser show is also expected at the ceremony.