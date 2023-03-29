Advertisement

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Star Performers, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know

Get here all the details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which is scheduled to take place o March 31.

Updated: March 29, 2023 5:16 PM IST | Edited By: Koushik Paul
New Delhi: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 3 with the tournament returning to its home and away format after three years. Ahead of the first clash between Gujarat and Chennai at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned to organize a grand opening ceremony.

Let us have a detailed look at the opening ceremony.

Which stars are likely to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony?

As if now BCCI has confirmed on official Twitter handle about actress Tamannah Bhatia's participation at the opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several media reports also suggest, BCCI has also approached the likes of singer Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and many more personalities to perform. Apart from this, a grand laser show is also expected at the ceremony.

At what time will the ceremony commence?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony is anticipated to start at 6:00 PM IST and will likely take 45 minutes to complete.

Will all 10 IPL 2023 captains attend the opening ceremony?

Before the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, all the captains of 10 teams will meet in a mandatory meeting on March 30 in Ahmedabad. They are likely to be present during the opening ceremony the next day.

Where to get Chennai vs Gujarat IPL 2023 match tickets?

According to the organizers, the tickets for the first match of the IPL 2023 between Chennai and Gujarat are sold out. It will be the first 'home' game Gujarat will play in the IPL.

Where to watch the IPL 2023 opening ceremony?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights for IPL. All the matches and the opening ceremony will be on Star Sports channels while fans can get the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. One can also watch IPL 2023 opening ceremony on Jio Cinema for free.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Star Performers, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know
