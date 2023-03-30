Advertisement

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony To Have A Drone Show At Narendra Modi Stadium

The likes of Arjit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna are likely to grace the opening ceremony.

Updated: March 30, 2023 4:52 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to get underway on March 31, with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings. An opening ceremony will also be held ahead of the match where several celebrities like Srjin Singh Rashmika Mandanna will perform. As per reports, the opening ceremony will also have a drone show.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony All You Need To Know

Which stars are likely to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony?

As of now, BCCI has confirmed on its official Twitter handle about actress Tamannah Bhatia's participation at the opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several media reports also suggest BCCI has also approached the likes of singer Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and many more personalities to perform. Apart from this, a grand laser show is also expected at the ceremony

At what time will the ceremony commence?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony is set to start at 6:00 PM IST and will likely take 45 minutes to complete.

Will all 10 IPL 2023 captains attend the opening ceremony?

Before the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, all the captains of 10 teams will meet in a mandatory meeting on March 30 in Ahmedabad. They are likely to be present during the opening ceremony the next day.

Where to watch the IPL 2023 opening ceremony?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights for IPL. All the matches and the opening ceremony will be on Star Sports channels while fans can get the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. One can also watch IPL 2023 opening ceremony on Jio Cinema for free.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony To Have A Drone Show At Narendra Modi Stadium
