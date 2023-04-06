IPL 2023: PBKS' Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer Gives Big Update On Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livinstone's Availability

Wasim Jaffer said he is not sure about Liam Livingstone as the batter is yet to receive fitness clearance certificate from the ECB.

New Delhi: Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer has given a big update on the availability of key players Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone. Rabada was part of South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands and couldn't feature in Punjab Kings' first two games of IPL 2023. However, the speedster has joined the PBKS squad and will be available for selection in the team's next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9.

On Liam Livingstone, Wasim Jaffer is not so sure as the batter is yet to receive a clearance certificate from the England and Wales Cricket Board. "Rabada will be available for the next game, but probably not Livingstone, I am not so sure. The manager probably knows it. Rabada probably will be available."

Rabada was expected to walk into the team straightaway but Nathan Ellis' sensational spell where he took four wickets and helped PBKS defeat RR by five runs has given the management a sweep headache. Speaking on the same, Jaffer said, "Team selection is a good headache to have, I mean players in form, playing well. It is good for the franchise, that the players are in form. It is not in my hands, but we would look for players who are in form, doing well. So, I think that is a good thing. Even though Rabada was there, Ellis showed how good he is."

Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa suffered an injury scare when a shot by Shikhar Dhawan hit him on his hand and Rajapaksa had to retire hurt. Giving an update on Rajapaksa's injury, Jaffer said Rajapaksa should be fit before the next game.