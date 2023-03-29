IPL 2023: Punjab Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, a new captain for Punjab, will lead them into the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. In the IPL Auction 2023, the team spent Rs 18.50 crores on Sam Curran, making him the most expensive player in the league's history. The Punjab-based franchise have a lot of explosive assets in its arsenal and will attempt to get its first IPL title this time. They are a good team, but they will definitely be without the dynamic English batter Jonny Bairstow. Matthew Short has filled the void and is an excellent individual asset. They also have a strong middle order that includes players like Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone.
IPL 2023: Punjab Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match. No
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|2
|April 1, 2023
|PUN vs KOL
|Mohali
|3:30 PM
|8
|April 5, 2023
|RAJ vs PUN
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|14
|April 9, 2023
|HYD vs PUN
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|18
|April 13, 2023
|PUN vs GUJ
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|21
|April 15, 2023
|LUC vs PUN
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|27
|April 20, 2023
|PUN vs BAN
|Mohali
|3:30 PM
|31
|April 22, 2023
|MUM vs PUN
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|38
|April 28, 2023
|PUN vs LUC
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|41
|April 30, 2023
|CHE vs PUN
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|45
|May 3, 2023
|PUN vs MUM
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|53
|May 8, 2023
|KOL vs PUN
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|59
|May 13, 2023
|DEL vs PUN
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|64
|May 17, 2023
|PUN vs DEL
|Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
|66
|May 19, 2023
|PUN vs RAJ
|Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
IPL 2023: Punjab Full Squad, Player Names
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
IPL 2023: Punjab Best Playing Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Rahul Chahar
