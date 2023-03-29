Advertisement

IPL 2023: Punjab Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Punjab Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Punjab full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.

Updated: March 29, 2023 10:47 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, a new captain for Punjab, will lead them into the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. In the IPL Auction 2023, the team spent Rs 18.50 crores on Sam Curran, making him the most expensive player in the league's history. The Punjab-based franchise have a lot of explosive assets in its arsenal and will attempt to get its first IPL title this time. They are a good team, but they will definitely be without the dynamic English batter Jonny Bairstow. Matthew Short has filled the void and is an excellent individual asset. They also have a strong middle order that includes players like Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone.

IPL 2023: Punjab Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match. No Date Match Venue Time(IST)
2 April 1, 2023 PUN vs KOL Mohali 3:30 PM
8 April 5, 2023 RAJ vs PUN Guwahati 7:30 PM
14 April 9, 2023 HYD vs PUN Hyderabad 7:30 PM
18 April 13, 2023 PUN vs GUJ Mohali 7:30 PM
21 April 15, 2023 LUC vs PUN Lucknow 7:30 PM
27 April 20, 2023 PUN vs BAN Mohali 3:30 PM
31 April 22, 2023 MUM vs PUN Mumbai 7:30 PM
38 April 28, 2023 PUN vs LUC Mohali 7:30 PM
41 April 30, 2023 CHE vs PUN Chennai 3:30 PM
45 May 3, 2023 PUN vs MUM Mohali 7:30 PM
53 May 8, 2023 KOL vs PUN Kolkata 7:30 PM
59 May 13, 2023 DEL vs PUN Delhi 7:30 PM
64 May 17, 2023 PUN vs DEL Dharamshala 7:30 PM
66 May 19, 2023 PUN vs RAJ Dharamshala 7:30 PM

IPL 2023: Punjab Full Squad, Player Names

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

IPL 2023: Punjab Best Playing Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Rahul Chahar

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Punjab Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023: Know why BCCI has asked IPL 2023 franchises to protect these Indian bowlers
IPL 2023: Hyderabad Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023: Delhi Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Know why BCCI has asked IPL 2023 franchises to protect these Indian bowlers

IPL 2023: Know why BCCI has asked IPL 2023 franchises to pro...

IPL 2023: Hyderabad Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Hyderabad Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injur...

Live Score-Canada vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs USA 4 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Canada vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN...

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs NAM 5 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Live Cricket Score an...

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injur...

Advertisement