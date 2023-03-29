IPL 2023: Punjab Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, a new captain for Punjab, will lead them into the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. In the IPL Auction 2023, the team spent Rs 18.50 crores on Sam Curran, making him the most expensive player in the league's history. The Punjab-based franchise have a lot of explosive assets in its arsenal and will attempt to get its first IPL title this time. They are a good team, but they will definitely be without the dynamic English batter Jonny Bairstow. Matthew Short has filled the void and is an excellent individual asset. They also have a strong middle order that includes players like Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone.