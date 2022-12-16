IPL 2023 Player Auction: 3 Players Delhi Capitals Can Target In The Mini-Auction On 23rd December In Kochi | Check Retained & Released List

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals released 4 players ahead of the auction and traded Shardul Thakur from KKR’s Aman Khan. Delhi Capitals had an average season in IPL 2022 as they failed to make it to the playoffs. Delhi Capitals have two overseas slots to fill in the mini-auction along with a few local players. Here are three players DC can target in the mini-auction.

Joe Root – Delhi Capitals have a power-packed squad with players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh. The Capitals need a batter who can anchor the innings with these power hitters. Joe Root has registered for the IPL auction and Delhi Capitals may go after him given that offers exactly the same skills they are after.

Adil Rashid – Adil Rashid is also a good buying option for Delhi Capitals. The Pant-led side doesn’t have a leg spinner in the team and Rashid, given how well he has performed for England, will be on the radar of the teams.

Jason Holder – Jason Holder will be on the radar of most teams owing to his all-round skills. Holder will provide batting depth to the Delhi Capitals and also an extra fast bowling option.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Released Players: Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Trade ins: Aman Khan (from KKR)

Remaining Purse: INR 19.45 crore

Overseas Slots: 2