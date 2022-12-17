IPL 2023 Player Auction: 3 Players Gujarat Titans Can Target In Mini Auction On 23rd December In Kochi | Check Retained & Released List

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans had a dream start to the Indian Premier League as they became the first team after Rajasthan Royals to win the elite trophy in their debut season. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Titans surprised many with their juggernaut despite not having many big names in the squad.

Ahead of the auction, Titans released players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Roy, and Varun Aaron among others. In the mini-auction scheduled on December 23 in Kochi, Gujarat Titans will be looking to fill the remaining slots in the team. Here are three players they can go after.

Shakib Al Hasan – Gujarat Titans have Rashid Khan in the team but are on a hunt for another quality spinner. Shakib Al Hasan brings a lot of quality to the team, not just in the bowling, but also in the batting.

Jason Holder – After releasing the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, and Varun Aaron, Gujarat Titans will be on the lookout for quality pacers and all-rounders. Jason Holder will be on the radar for most teams given his match-winning abilities and is sure to trigger a bidding far between franchises in the auction.

Kane Williamson – Having been released by SRH ahead of the auction, Kane Williamson will be available for buy in the auction. With players like Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Shubman Gill in the ranks, Gujarat will be eyeing to rope in a stable middle-order batter and Kane Williamson can be a good pick as he brings in a tremendous amount of experience along with himself.

Gujarat Titans Players Retained

Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan

Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Purse remaining: INR 19.25 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3