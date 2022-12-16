New Delhi: Punjab Kings have the second-biggest purse heading into the mini-auction at Kochi. They have a whooping amount of 32.2 crores in their purse. Punjab Kings had a decent outing in IPL 2022 but they failed to qualify for the playoffs by 2 points. Punjab Kings released Mayank Agarwal and now Shikhar Dhawan would have the command of the team. They would like to fill in with some good Indian players and pacers, while can go after an overseas allrounder.

Three Players Punjab Kings can go after at the Mini-Auction –

1) Sam Curran

Sam Curran can draw huge numbers in front of his name. He was the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022. PBKS released Odean Smith and have a good purse in their hand. This could be a name they can go after. Sam Curran will not only provide them with batting dept and options but would also help sort balance in the team

2) Mukesh Kumar

Punjab Kings released Sandeep Sharma from their squad and would be looking for a good Indian bowler to fill in and bowl alongside Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. Mukesh can also get a chance to play in the Indian Premier League. He had a good outing with India A team.

3) Manish Pandey

With Mayank Agarwal out of the team, Punjab Kings could use an experienced Indian batter like Manish Pandey. He had an underwhelming run with Lucknow last year but has proven himself to be a match-winner on many occasions and can be on the radar of the Punjab Kings.

PUNJAB KINGS RETAINED PLAYERS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

RELEASED PLAYERS

Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Remaining Purse: INR 32.2 crore

Overseas Slots: 3