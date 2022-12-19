Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians Will Target These Players In Upcoming Auction On 23rd December In Kochi

New Delhi: The 2023 IPL Players Auction will take place in Kochi on December 23 from 2:30 PM IST. As many as 405 players will go under the hammer for the remaining 87 slots. Ahead of the auctions all the participating 10 teams issued the list of players that have retained and released.

The most successful team in IPL history -Mumbai Indians – had a forgetful season this year. They finished at the bottom of the 10-team points table.

The 2022 mega auction turned out to be a complete failure for them, so now to correct the previous mistakes, they would like to make some quality additions to their squad in the upcoming mini auction.

Here is the list of current squad, retention players and the potential players whom MI might target in this mini auction:

Jason Holder: The West Indies star all-rounder was shockingly released by the Lucknow Super Giants, but he won’t be short of suitors, as many franchises would be willing to spend big to secure his services. Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from IPL as a player and Jason Holder can be a perfect replacement for him in the MI squad.

Narayan Jagadeesan: Jagadeesan is likely to attract interest from majority of the franchises in IPL auction this year after his stunning form in the Vijay Hazare. The top order batter can be a valuable addition to Mumbai squad as he is capable of playing big shots.

Sam Curran: England left- handed all-rounder Sam Curran can make a perfect partnership with Jasprit Bumrah. The young player was part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup. He won player of the tournament award for his stunning show. Unlike Stokes and Green, he is primarily a bowling all-rounder but can also be more than a handy batter if and when required.

Players released: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Players acquired via trades: Jason Behrendorff

Current squad:

Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen ,Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal