IPL 2023 Playoffs Scenario: How Can Lucknow Super Giants Face Royal Challengers Bangalore In Eliminator?

RCB is currently on the 5th spot in the points table and LSG is on the third spot after their victory over Mumbai Indians, on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 clashes between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore would arguably be the biggest fan-favourite matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The on-field altercation and heated moments between LSG and RCB players were one of the biggest highlights this season.

Both teams clashed twice this season and won one each. LSG came out victorious in the clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Virat Kohli and company successfully conquered the Ekana Sports City Stadium. After which the former RCB skipper got involved in an ugly spat with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor, Gautam Gambhir.

After the ugly spat both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their match fees, meanwhile Naveen-ul-Haq was charged 50 percent of his match fee as a fine for breaching the code of conduct.

Fans are hoping to see another clash between the two top teams and there is a possible scenario where both these teams meet each other in the IPL 2023 Eliminators.

How Can LSG Face RCB In Eliminator? RCB is currently on the 5th spot in the points table and LSG is on the third spot after their victory over Mumbai Indians, on Tuesday. RCB need to win both their remaining games in order to be in the strong spot for playoffs qualifications.

Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore side is going to face SRH and GT in their remaining game and if they managed to win that. Then in order for the Eliminator clash between LSG and RCB, CSK need to win their final game against DC which will also ensure their playoffs qualification. Then KKR need to beat LSG which wouldn't allow them to be one of the top two teams and SRh need to beat MI and take them out of the top four. Then PBKS need to lose one of their match against DC or RR.