IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR Move To 2nd Position With Sensational Win, Dhawan Takes Orange Cap

On April 9, the viewers witnessed two of the best innings in IPL history as the Kolkata Knight Riders won an unexpected game while Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 99 runs off 66 balls.

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off with stunning start as many teams have pushed about their weight to impress fans and followers whereas on the other hand, teams like Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have once again underperformed.

Rajasthan Royals remains at the top of the point table, owing the highest run rate. After Kolkata's 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they moved to the second place. With five balls left in the final over, KKR needed 28 runs to win, Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes to seal a memorable victory for his team.

Having won their fixture on Sunday, LSG are in third place, followed by Gujarat Titans in fourth. Chennai Super Kings are fifth, with Punjab Kings in sixth position.

All six teams have the same amount of points with same net run rate. Where as, Royal Challengers Bangalore are seventh in the standings with two points from two games, SRH stands eighth, but a lower net run rate. Mumbai Indians are ninth, with Delhi Capitals bottom of the standings.

Orange Cap

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan's unbeatable knock of 99 not out in Match 14 against SRH, helped him to reach on the top of the Orange Cap. Dhawan has now 225 runs to his name in three innings. Surpassing CSK's Gaikwad, who stands in the second place with 189 runs while Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is in third with 158 runs to his name.