IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' Nathan Ellis Recalls Time When He Almost Quit Cricket

New Delhi: Nathan Ellis played a crucial role in Punjab Kings' thrilling 5 runs victory against last year's runners-up, Rajasthan Royals. He grabbed four big wickets and provided his team with crucial breakthroughs. Ellis picked up the wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Devdutt Padikkal. However, there was a time when the Australian cricketer almost gave up on cricket.

The 28-year-old has only played in four one-day internationals and five T20 internationals, and he has only done so when the main Australian seamers were either injured or rested. On Thursday, he again played because Kagiso Rabada was not match-prepared.

"I still remember that Mohali T20I game. There was so much dew and the cherry on the cake was Virat Kohli's wicket. My career has never been straightforward. It has always been very dramatic. I was not picked in that game. Kane Richardson went down two minutes before the toss, and I was called up," Ellis told The Indian Express.

Ellis has faced his fair share of obstacles on his way to becoming one of the best white-ball bowlers in franchise cricket and Australia. Nathan Ellis left New South Wales at the age of 22 to pursue a career in cricket in Tasmania after receiving numerous rejections there. He didn't have a job or a contract, but the only thing that kept him going was his desire to disprove his critics. He has worked anywhere from five to six jobs to pay his bills. He has been a finishing specialist, working at a building site, a furniture removalist (moving weighty merchandise from one spot to other), and an instructor's collaborator at a secondary school however the most irritating position, by his own confirmation, was being a sales rep.

"There were lots of annoying and boring jobs that I did. Besides, there was a job, knocking on people's doors in the morning that I did. I was a door to door salesman. That was terrible because you are sort of knocking at strangers' doors in the morning. I have been door slammed in my face. The only people you're knocking on the doors of are home sick from work or have got young children or babies. So you're waking young kids up or you're waking people up who are sick, so I just got the door slammed in my face for eight hours a day.

"The other was probably the construction worker job. When you are trying to play cricket at a high level and working at construction, the body is just not able to handle it. I found it quite tricky and I was not able to do construction for a long period because It was running me into the ground.

"The working hours were very tricky. When I was training with Cricket Tasmania, I would train really early in the morning or in the evening. The reason I did the manual labour work is because it started very early and finished early and I was able to do training with the squad. It was hard on the body. They wanted me to work on Saturdays as well. I had to quit that one because I wanted to play cricket on Saturdays," he recalled.