Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) is taking on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in the first half of the double-header Saturday. KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first.

During the toss, fans got to witness a hilarious moment as Shikhar Dhawan forgot the name of Sikandar Raza. The PBKS skipper was asked about his four overseas players. He named Sam Curran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Nathan Ellis but forgot the name of Sikandar Raza. He laughed and tried to remember but failed at the moment.

"We would have fielded first. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully, we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are - Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don't remember the fourth name," Dhawan said after the toss.

Later when Punjab Kings revealed their playing 11. It got clear that the name Dhawan forgot was none other than star Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza.

Punjab Kings got off to a good start as Prabhsimran provided them with explosive firepower in the first two overs but his inning was cut short by Tim Southee. He departed after scoring a quick 23 runs off just 12 balls.

PBKS Vs KKR Playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11