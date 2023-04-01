IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Game 2: Match Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch & Weather Report And Injury Update

Check out all about all the match details of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Delhi: The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Punjab and Kolkata on April 1, Saturday, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

In total, both teams have faced each other thirty times in the history of the IPL; out of those 30, Kolkata Knight Riders have dethroned Punjab Kings in 19 matches.

Star batter Nitish Rana would lead the side in the absence of Iyer. Kolkata finished seventh last year and will be the runner-up in 2021. They failed to find balance in their starting lineup and, as a result, failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have good sets of players this time around too; it would be exciting to see if they can put out a balanced and effective starting lineup this time.

Punjab Kings did a lot of chopping and changing ahead of the IPL 2023 season. They have a new captain, Shikhar Dhawan, and they've made some notable changes to the squad, adding Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, and Prabhsimran Singh.

Probable XI (Punjab)

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Probable XI (Kolkata)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Key Players to watch out for:

Shikhar Dhawan: The Indian opener has been a prolific run scorer in IPL history. He's brilliant against pacers and spinners as well. His performance in this season will determine his selection for the ODI World Cup.

Andre Russell: Russell is counted among the most destructive batters in the world. He has the ability to take any bowler to cleaners with his strength.

Sunil Narine: He has the mystery factor, which makes him a very dangerous bowler. Naire has dismissed Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan twice since their first face-off in 2013.

PBKS vs KKR Pitch and Weather Report:

The pitch at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, is a balanced one. It is traditionally a high-scoring venue, and the spinners may get some purchase in the initial few overs. The temperature is expected to be between 16 and 23 degrees, and it is predicted that there are 50 percent chances of rain.

Injury and Unavailability

For their first game, Punjab Kings, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada are unavailable for the clash against Kolkata. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, has been ruled out of the season due to injury. For the Kolkata Knight Riders, their Skipper Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the majority of the season due to his back injury.

Here are full squads of both the teams:

Punjab full squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.