IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Records: Know Head-To-Head, Most Runs, Top Wicket-Taker And Other Key Stats

IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Records: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will open their IPL campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali which will start at 3.30 PM IST. Both teams are currently plagued by injuries and the unavailability of foreign players.

KKR's weakness lies in an unsettled top-order and it remains to be seen who will anchor the innings.

In David Wiese, Rinku Singh and Afghan Rahmanullah Gurbaz, KKR have some terrific hard-hitters who can pull off a win on their given day.

On the bowling front, Southee and Umesh Yadav will lead the attack in the company of Shardul Thakur, and Varun Chakravarthy.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

In total both the teams, PBKS and KKR played 30 matches so far in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Surprisingly 20 of those have been won by KKR while the remaining are bagged by PBKS.

Key Players To Watch Out For PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 opener clash

Shikhar Dhawan vs Umesh Yadav

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan and KKR's star pacer Umesh Yadav will face each other as both will start the proceedings for their respective teams in their departments.

Umesh is one of the five bowlers who have 50 or more powerplay scalps in IPL. However, he only managed to pickup Dhawan just for the one time out of 14 meetings.

Shahrukh Khan vs Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the best death-over spinners in IPL. On the other hand Punjab Kings batter Shahrukh Khan who comes out as a ace finisher will look to take Narine to the cleaners.

Arshdeep Singh vs Andre Russel

India's young pacer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as a great bowler for death overs. On the other hand, Andre Russell has a massive strike rate in IPL. Arshdeep will look to get rid of Russell. The left-arm pacer has dismissed him once.

Punjab Squad for IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Kolkata Squad for IPL 2023