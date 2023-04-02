IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Creates Iconic Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals is taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the IPL 223 and is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals is taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the IPL 2023 and is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The explosive batting from Sanju Samson and company has made this first half of double-header Sunday more exciting and while doing so the RR skipper has created a new record.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has now become the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to score 700 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sanju is looking in tremendous form and took charge following the departure of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR Set Hyderabad On Fire

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl first against last edition's finalist Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the decision backfired really fast as Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed havoc at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Buttle played a blazing knock of 54 of 22 balls and following his departure young Jaiswal completed his fifty too and helped in progressing the scoreboard alongside his skipper. He scored 54 runs from 37 balls before getting out on Fazalhaq Farooqi's delivery. The RR openers made sure that their team get a tremendous start in this game and ensured that their team reach a massive total.

SRH vs RR Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (wk), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kuma (c), T. Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi