IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royal vs Punjab Kings Records: Know Head-To-Head, Most Runs, Top Wicket-Taker And Other Key Stats

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023, Match 8: Here is the head-to-head, most runs, top wickets takers and other key stats

New Delhi: The inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals will face Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in Match No. 8 of IPL 2023 on Wednesday (April 5). The match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and is expected to be a highly entertaining one. Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of securing a win in their opening match and one can expect them to give their all in this fixture to continue the winning streak.

In comparison to Punjab Kings, Royals look a more balanced side but T20 is a game of uncertainity and anything come happen in a matter of few balls. The Sanju Samson-led side will expect Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue their ace form and once again provide them a good start. In the bowling, all eyes will be again on Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

As for Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh was on fire in the first game and with return of Kagiso Rabada, the bowling attack has become even more stronger. The side will hope Sam Curran to come up with a better show on Wednesday and justify his tag of being the most expensive player in IPL history ever.

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

In the last 15 years, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have faced each other 24 times out of which Royals won 14 matches and on 10 occasions, Kings emerged victorious. In 2022 IPL, they played against each other only once and in that game, Royals won by 6 wickets.

Key Players to watch out for:

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler started the 2023 season of IPL right from where he last left in 2022 and scored a quick fire 54 from just 22 balls. He will hope to maintain his ace form and give a good start to Royals.

Sam Curran: English all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player in IPL history ever after being signed for Rs 18.50 crore in the mini auction last year. He batted well in the first game but conceded runs at an economy of 12.70 in the first match. The team will expect better performance from him.

Most Runs

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has scored the highest number of runs in the matches played between these two teams. He has 552 runs against Punjab Kings in IPL history.

Most Wickets

Former Punjab Kings spinner Piyush Chawla, who now plays for Mumbai Indians has picked the highest number of 14 wickets in RR vs PBKS IPL matches and he is followed by Arshdeep Singh, who has accounted for the dismissal of 12 Royals batters.

Injury and availability

There is no update on Liam Livingstone's availability for this game as well. He is fit but yet to get clearance from ECB. But in a good news for PBKS, Kagiso Rabada is available for selection in this game. He has joined the squad after playing for South Africa in the home series against the Netherlands.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donavon Ferreira, Obed McCoy, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root