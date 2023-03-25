Advertisement

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes Share Single Frame At CSK Training, Fans Say 'Double Trouble'

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes Share Single Frame At CSK Training, Fans Say 'Double Trouble'

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is now just days away and teams have started preparing for the cash-rich league

Updated: March 25, 2023 9:20 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is now just days away and teams have started preparing for the cash-rich league. Fans are excited to see their favorite cricketers share the stage and get involved in high-octane action once again. Similar excitement was visible when a picture of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes surfaced on the internet.

The picture came from Chennai Super Kings' training camp and took over the internet along with the hearts of fans. Both Jadeja and Stokes are hailed as the greatest all-rounders of modern-day cricket. They are often compared with each other and are the topic of debate among the fans.

However, both of them would be sharing the dugout in the latest edition of IPL and would be one of the most crucial assets for the yellow brigade. Chennai Super Kings shared a picture of them where they were sharing a single frame. Fans were too excited over the duo and even called them 'double trouble' for the opposition.

The four-time champions will play the opening match of IPL 2023 and will take on the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni and company didn't have a great outing in the last season and would like to get another title to their list of accolades.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes Share Single Frame At CSK Training, Fans Say 'Double Trouble'
Fans Spot Virat Kohli's New Tattoo As He Joins RCB Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023
IPL 2023: Matthew Short To Join Punjab Kings As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement
RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023
Will Take Number Of Months To Be Fully Fit: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Gives Major Fitness Update Ahead Of IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes Share Single Frame At CSK Training, Fans Say 'Double Trouble'

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes Share Single Frame At ...

Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 1st T20I match Live cricket score at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

India Could Play Three ODIs, Two Extra T20Is On West Indies Tour In June: Report

India Could Play Three ODIs, Two Extra T20Is On West Indies ...

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

WPL 2023: Every Player Has Done Something To Get Delhi Into Match-Winning Position, Says Alice Capsey

WPL 2023: Every Player Has Done Something To Get Delhi Into ...

Advertisement