IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes Share Single Frame At CSK Training, Fans Say 'Double Trouble'
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is now just days away and teams have started preparing for the cash-rich league
New Delhi: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is now just days away and teams have started preparing for the cash-rich league. Fans are excited to see their favorite cricketers share the stage and get involved in high-octane action once again. Similar excitement was visible when a picture of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes surfaced on the internet. The picture came from Chennai Super Kings' training camp and took over the internet along with the hearts of fans. Both Jadeja and Stokes are hailed as the greatest all-rounders of modern-day cricket. They are often compared with each other and are the topic of debate among the fans.
However, both of them would be sharing the dugout in the latest edition of IPL and would be one of the most crucial assets for the yellow brigade. Chennai Super Kings shared a picture of them where they were sharing a single frame. Fans were too excited over the duo and even called them 'double trouble' for the opposition.
The four-time champions will play the opening match of IPL 2023 and will take on the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni and company didn't have a great outing in the last season and would like to get another title to their list of accolades.
