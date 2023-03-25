The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is now just days away and teams have started preparing for the cash-rich league. Fans are excited to see their favorite cricketers share the stage and get involved in high-octane action once again. Similar excitement was visible when a picture of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes surfaced on the internet.

The picture came from Chennai Super Kings' training camp and took over the internet along with the hearts of fans. Both Jadeja and Stokes are hailed as the greatest all-rounders of modern-day cricket. They are often compared with each other and are the topic of debate among the fans.