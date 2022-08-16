IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Breakup Inevitable; Official Confirmation Soon

Chennai: If reports are to be believed, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is all set to part ways with the franchise. The reports of Jadeja listing himself in the trading window and looking for offers from other franchises have been going around for a while and an official confirmation bout the same is expected soon. As reported by Times Of India, Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK have not been in touch since the 2022 IPL and their break-up is inevitable.

Reportedly, Jadeja is upset with the franchise due to their decision to remove him as CSK captain midway through IPL 2022 after handing him the leadership before the start of the season. Notably, Jadeja has removed all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. He was also not part of the video that was shared by the franchise on MS Dhoni’s birthday.

As per IPL rules, the players cannot list themselves on the Trading window and it’s a call taken by the franchise. A clear update on the matter will be out when a formal proposal by CSK regarding Jadeja’s trading is revealed.

Meanwhile, the close allies of Ravindra Jadeja have already confirmed that the ace all-rounder is looking to part ways with the franchise. “It’s clear he is unhappy and very hurt. He will look for the options, let’s see how things pan out”, said the person who works closely for Jadeja.

Jadeja played for CSK for 10 years and the treatment meted out to him has clearly left him furious. Jadeja didn’t looked the same player after being handed the leadership and struggled with both bat and ball. He was even dropping easy catches and looked clearly under pressure. This resulted in CSK losing six out of eight games he captained the side. Given the poor performance of the team, CSK sacked Jadeja and gave the captaincy back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had stepped down ahead of the season. Soon after, Jadeja was out of the tournament due to a rib injury. This sparked rumours of a rift between him and the franchise.