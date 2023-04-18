Even though RCB was the home team, the crowd was going crazy for MS Dhoni. There were plenty of placards with fans cheering for their favourite cricketer, however, the cameraman caught one fan that had a placard which had nothing to do with cricket. The fan was looking for a 2bhk in Indiranagar, one of the top localities in Bangalore. The picture of the same is going viral on social media.

Bangalore: RCB hosted MS Dhoni's CSK at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. It was a treat for fans who saw two of the greatest cricketers, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, play against each other. The match lived up to the expectations, with over 440 runs scored.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Bond Melt Hearts

CSK posted a massive score of 227 but RCB batters gave their all to win the game. They were well on course to a remarkable win but a late collapse saw them lose by eight runs. Post the match, pictures of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli went viral where both players were seen sharing a laugh.

The match was an emotional game for the Bangalore fans and it was probably the last time they saw MS Dhoni play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Dhoni is most likely playing his final IPL and will retire after the current season. Even though he hasn't made anything official, at 41, it is safe to say that Dhoni will not be part of IPL 2024.

The CSK skipper wanted to retire after playing in Chennai, however, COVID-19 barred him from doing so for the last four years, with the tournament being played either in UAE or Maharashtra. The tournament returned to its original home and away format in IPL 2023 and Dhoni got his wish fulfilled.