RCB vs LSG: The Chinnaswami Stadium in Bangalore was treated to a thrilling game between RCB and LSG on Monday. Even though the result didn't go RCB's way, the game was worth the money for fans. LSG defeated RCB by 1 wicket but they needed a miraculous knock by Nicholas Pooran to reach the target of 213 set by RCB.

Pooran scored a blistering 62 off 19 balls to stun RCB. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell had put LSG on the back foot, reducing them to 23-3 in the 4th over. KL Rahul was also struggling to find the middle of the bat. This is where Marcus Stoinis came and turned the game on his head.

Stonis whacked 65 off 30 balls to put LSG back on track. However, the Australian was dismissed at a team score of 99 in the 11th over. With more than half the runs still to go, RCB was firm in command of the game but Pooran had other ideas and dismantled the RCB attack to give LSG a memorable win. Earlier, half centuries by Virat Kohli (61), Faf du Plessis (79) and Glenn Maxwell (59) helped RCB post a daunting total.

Meanwhile, the match was filled with many nerve wreckling moments. The game could have been a tie had Harshal Patel removed the bails while attempting a mankad against Ravi Bishnoi. However, luck was in LSG's favour on Monday. Avesh Khan then ran a bye on the final ball as celebrations erupted in the LSG camp.

Hilarious Gautam Gambhir Memes Go Viral On Social Medi After LSG Beat RCB By 1-wicket

All eyes were on Gautam Gambhir who has always been very animated. Monday was no different as Gambhir went bersek as soon as the final run was scored. Gambhir could not control his emotions and went on to silence the Chinnswami crowd. He also had a intense glance at Virat Kohli. This was enough for fans to storm Twitter with hilarious Gautam Gambhir memes.