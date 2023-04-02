IPL 2023: RCB vs MI Match 5: Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch, Weather Report And Injury Updates

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the IPL 2023. The clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka.

MI finished last on the points table last year and will be looking forward to coming back stronger this time around. However, they will be playing this edition of the Indian Premier League without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, RCB's hunt for their first IPL trophy ended in the qualifiers last year.

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Pitch Report

Due to the ground's smaller size and flat surface, it is anticipated that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch will be heaven for batters. In the middle overs, it is anticipated that the spinners will receive some assistance. At the venue, first-inning scores average 170, with the chasing teams winning more often.

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Weather Report

On April 2, the weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium should be clear. Even though the sky is cloudy, the rain will not interfere with the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 20-30 km/h will be the wind speed. The humidity is expected to be between 45 and 70 percent, and the temperature could be between 20 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Kumar

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Head To Head

They have played against each other 30 times with MI coming out victorious 17 times and RCB winning on 13 different occasions.

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Key Players

Virat Kohli: India's batting maestro has returned to his remarkable form lately and RCB fans will be excited to see him performing in a similar manner for the Bangalore-based franchise. Virat's outing with the bat will be really crucial for RCB.

Jofra Archer: With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out from the cash-rich league completely. MI's bowling will be a lot dependent on the performance of Jofra Archer. He possesses the ability to provide breakthroughs and he'll also be crucial for bowling in death over.

Suryakumar Yadav: The wizard of the T20 format had an unimpressive outing in the ODI series against Australia. The tournament will be extremely crucial for the number one T20I batter to restore his confidence in his game.

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma