Advertisement

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Mohammed Siraj Reveals The Reason Behind His Top-Notch Bowling Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Mohammed Siraj Reveals The Reason Behind His Top-Notch Bowling Against Punjab Kings

After being adjudged as the Player of the Match, Siraj said in the post-match presentation ceremony that he looked to get the high confidence from his scintillating run in ODIs to IPL 2023.

Updated: April 20, 2023 8:43 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mohali: On Thursday, at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, Siraj breathed fire in power-play and death overs to pick a career-best 4/21 in the league and take Bangalore to a 24-run win over Punjab Kings. The spell also propelled Siraj to be leading wicket-taker of the competition with 12 wickets in six games at an average of 13.41 and economy rate of 6.71.

After being adjudged as the Player of the Match, Siraj said in the post-match presentation ceremony that he looked to get the high confidence from his scintillating run in ODIs to IPL 2023.

In ODIs this year, Siraj picked 19 wickets in eight matches for India at an average of 13.21 and economy rate of 4.61, making decisive strikes in power-play and held on the number one spot in bowlers' rankings for a brief period too.

"Even in the ODIs, my rhythm was good, my confidence was high and I have brought that into this season of the IPL. The first ball (to Atharva Taide) was a little short. Then, I tried to bowl a little fuller because I was getting shape. If I pick wickets in the powerplay, the opposition is put under pressure," Siraj said.

Siraj also effected a brilliant run-out of Harpreet Singh Bhatia through a sharp direct hit from mid-off. "I am a good fielder; I just make a few mistakes once in a while. I always try to keep improving on every aspect so that I can remain a part of the team," he added.

Siraj also attributed his good performance to working on fitness during the lockdown period.

"The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focused on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well," the pacer said.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who supported Siraj with his 2/39 in four overs, said he chose to bowl his main deliveries after watching the Punjab bowlers getting some grip from the pitch.

"When we were batting first, I saw the wicket gripping so I tried to bowl my wicket-taking options every time. That (run-out of Sam Curran) was unbelievable. RCB is always a good franchise and I am enjoying it very much," said Hasaranga.

With six points from as many games, Bangalore's next match in IPL 2023 will be against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Sunday.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Mohammed Siraj Reveals The Reason Behind His Top-Notch Bowling Against Punjab Kings
IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's Terrific Four-Fer Helps RCB Beat Punjab Kings By 24 Runs
IPL 2023, DC vs KKR: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Delhi
PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj's Iconic Reaction To Liam Livingstone's Dismissal Goes Viral - WATCH
IPL 2023: Sarandeep Singh Makes Blunt Remark On Sanju Samson's Return To Indian Side, Says 'Performances Are The Only Criteria'
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Mohammed Siraj Reveals The Reason Behind His Top-Notch Bowling Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Mohammed Siraj Reveals The Reason Beh...

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs KKR 28 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cric...

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's Terrific Four-Fer Helps RCB Beat Punjab Kings By 24 Runs

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's Terrific Four-Fer Helps RCB Beat ...

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Delhi

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Delhi...

Live Score-PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RCB 27 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Score-PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket ...

Advertisement