New Delhi: Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings have released star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Tuesday ahead of mini-auction next month.

One of the major backbones of the CSK over the years, Bravo has played a major role in CSK’s title-winning campaigns and share a great camaraderie with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The West Indian was released last year and was bought back by the Yellow Army in the IPL 2022 auction after some intense bidding which also saw Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad showing equal interest in one of the world’s top-rated all-rounders.

However, Bravo didn’t had a great IPL 2022 where in he took 16 wickets in 10 matches. Overall, Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 183 wickets from 161 games. With bat, Bravo has 1560 IPL runs with a best of 70 not out.