IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Slammed For Bizarre Axar Patel Move After DC Suffer 9 Run Loss To SRH

Axar Patel scored 29 runs in 14 balls but it wasn't enough as DC fell 9 runs short of SRH's 197.

New Delhi: Mitchell Marsh dished out one of his finest all-round performances but it wasn't enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder first snapped four wickets and then blasted six maximums in his 39-ball 63-run knock to conjure up hopes of a successful chase but once he was out, things went downhill for the hosts on the sluggish Kotla track.

Batting first, Abhishek Sharma slammed a 36-ball 67 to set the stage for Heinrich Klaasen, who provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 53 as SRH posted an impressive 197 for 6. In reply, Delhi lost skipper David Warner for a second-ball duck but Philip Salt (59) and Marsh took the attack to the opposition with a 112-run partnership off just 66 balls to lay a solid ground to their run chase.

With the duo in full flow, 57 runs came in the powerplay as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein conceded 30 in his three overs. Marsh clobbered Umran Malik for two maximums and Salt produced two good hits to amass 22 runs off the over, while Abhishek was punished for bowling wrong length with Marsh slamming a four and six.

An incredible caught and bowled effort from Mayank Markande finally broke the partnership with Salt back in the pavilion. Soon, Abhishek got rid of Manish Pandey and when Marsh holed out to Markram off Hosein, it left DC at 125 for 4 in the 14th over. Needing 69 off 36 balls, SRH tightened the screws to limit DC to 188 for six in 20 overs. With the win, SRH snapped their three-match losing streak to remain alive in the competition.

Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Slammed For Bizarre Move Meanwhile, a bizarre move by Delhi Capitals' coaching staff, comprising Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, where they sent Axar Patel to bat at no.7, after Sarfaraz Khan and Priyam Garg, has left many experts baffled. Axar came into bat in the 16th over, with Delhi needing 58 more runs in 26 balls, and almost pulled off a win for DC. The batter scored 29 runs in 14 balls but lack of support at the other end meant that Delhi suffered a big defeat. Had Delhi sent Axar ahead of Garg and Sarfaraz, it could have been a different story.