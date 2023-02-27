Indian Premier League is set to return from 31st march with the clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time title winner Chennai Super Kings. Where Sam Curran created history and became the most expensive player in the history of IPL after joining Punjab Kings. There are many big names that are going to miss out on the cash-rich league's 16th edition.

Here are the top 5 players that would miss out on IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will not be available for the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming season as he is most likely to miss out on the majority of 2023 after he suffered a terrible car accident in December. DC would also have to search for a new skipper in his absence. The post is most likely to go to Australia's star opener David Warner for the upcoming season.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the IPL 2023 after India's ace fast bowler is expected to take a longer time to return from a back injury. He is most likely to miss out on the WTC final too as BCCI would like to give him proper recovery time and not rush him in prior to the 50-over World Cup. This would also be a huge blow to the most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins

The Australian skipper Pat Cummins has made a decision to take a break from IPL 2023 due to a busy international schedule. Cummins is currently at home to be on the side with his ailing mother and is set to miss the third Border Gavaskar Trophy test against Team India.

Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals will miss pacer Prasidh Krishna in the IPL 2023 edition after the India pacer was ruled out of the action with a lumbar stress fracture that will require surgery.

Steve Smith

Similar to Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, another Australian star that has made up his mind to miss out on IPL 2023 is Steve Smith. The Aussie star batter has shown explosive colours in the recent BBL edition but fans wouldn't be able to witness that in IPL.