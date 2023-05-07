IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Cryptic Tweet Amidst Massive Backlash Over Poor Show Goes Viral

New Delhi: Riyan Parag's IPL 2023 season has not gone well so far. Despite Rajasthan Royal's stunning performance, Riyan has failed to light any spark with his bat and has become a prime target of trolls. Rajasthan Royals' batting order was bamboozled by Gujarat Titans bowling in their last clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Riyan Parag was brought in as an impact player but failed to make an impact as he departed after scoring just four runs in six balls. His disappointing performance again made him the centre of trolls as the batter faced a brutal backlash on the internet. Parag has scored just 58 runs in 6 innings with a strike rate of 107 and an average of 11.60 in IPL 2023.

Riyan Parag Posts Cryptic Tweet

Amidst the ongoing scenario, Riyan has made an enigmatic tweet from his official Twitter account. "Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai," Riyan wrote in his tweet.