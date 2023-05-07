Advertisement

IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Cryptic Tweet Amidst Massive Backlash Over Poor Show Goes Viral

IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Cryptic Tweet Amidst Massive Backlash Over Poor Show Goes Viral

Riyan Parag has failed with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring just 58 runs in six innings.

Updated: May 7, 2023 12:31 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Riyan Parag's IPL 2023 season has not gone well so far. Despite Rajasthan Royal's stunning performance, Riyan has failed to light any spark with his bat and has become a prime target of trolls. Rajasthan Royals' batting order was bamboozled by Gujarat Titans bowling in their last clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Riyan Parag was brought in as an impact player but failed to make an impact as he departed after scoring just four runs in six balls. His disappointing performance again made him the centre of trolls as the batter faced a brutal backlash on the internet. Parag has scored just 58 runs in 6 innings with a strike rate of 107 and an average of 11.60 in IPL 2023.

Riyan Parag Posts Cryptic Tweet

Amidst the ongoing scenario, Riyan has made an enigmatic tweet from his official Twitter account. "Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai," Riyan wrote in his tweet.

Despite Parag's consistent low returns, Rajasthan Royal management put their weight behind the batter and gave him multiple chances to establish himself as a finisher. However, Parag's failures and the rise of youngster Dhruv Jurel, who has impressed one and all with his stunning performances, has put his place in the team in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, RR have lost the last two matches and slipped to the fourth spot in the points table. Batter Yashavi Jaiswal is going through a sensational form and has scored 442 runs in 10 innings with a phenomenal average of 44.20. His stunning knock of 124 in 62 balls against Mumbai Indians is the highest individual score of IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today, March 7, at their home ground in Jaipur.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Cryptic Tweet Amidst Massive Backlash Over Poor Show Goes Viral
'Rohit Sharma Should Change His Name To No-Hit Sharma': Kris Srikkanth Launches Brutal Attack On MI Skipper
Naveen Ul Haq Takes Another Dig At Virat Kohli, Posts Pic With Gautam Gambhir With Cunning Caption
IPL 2023: Pathirana's Consistency, Variation, Pace Make Him Special; Should Not Play Red-Ball Cricket, Says MS Dhoni
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror Fifties In Vain As Delhi Capitals Beat RCB By 7 Wickets
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch Report - ECI Italy T10, Match 6

FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playin...

CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T20, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Rawanda Men's T20 League, At Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 12:30 PM IST

CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T20, Match 14: C...

'Rohit Sharma Should Change His Name To No-Hit Sharma': Kris Srikkanth Launches Brutal Attack On MI Skipper

'Rohit Sharma Should Change His Name To No-Hit Sharma': Kris...

Naveen Ul Haq Takes Another Dig At Virat Kohli, Posts Pic With Gautam Gambhir With Cunning Caption

Naveen Ul Haq Takes Another Dig At Virat Kohli, Posts Pic Wi...

IPL 2023: Pathirana's Consistency, Variation, Pace Make Him Special; Should Not Play Red-Ball Cricket, Says MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: Pathirana's Consistency, Variation, Pace Make Him ...

Advertisement