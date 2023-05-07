IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Cryptic Tweet Amidst Massive Backlash Over Poor Show Goes Viral
Riyan Parag has failed with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring just 58 runs in six innings.
New Delhi: Riyan Parag's IPL 2023 season has not gone well so far. Despite Rajasthan Royal's stunning performance, Riyan has failed to light any spark with his bat and has become a prime target of trolls. Rajasthan Royals' batting order was bamboozled by Gujarat Titans bowling in their last clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Riyan Parag was brought in as an impact player but failed to make an impact as he departed after scoring just four runs in six balls. His disappointing performance again made him the centre of trolls as the batter faced a brutal backlash on the internet. Parag has scored just 58 runs in 6 innings with a strike rate of 107 and an average of 11.60 in IPL 2023.
Riyan Parag Posts Cryptic Tweet
Amidst the ongoing scenario, Riyan has made an enigmatic tweet from his official Twitter account. "Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai," Riyan wrote in his tweet.
Waqt acha ho ya bura Guzar he jata hai!
Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) May 5, 2023
Despite Parag's consistent low returns, Rajasthan Royal management put their weight behind the batter and gave him multiple chances to establish himself as a finisher. However, Parag's failures and the rise of youngster Dhruv Jurel, who has impressed one and all with his stunning performances, has put his place in the team in jeopardy.
Meanwhile, RR have lost the last two matches and slipped to the fourth spot in the points table. Batter Yashavi Jaiswal is going through a sensational form and has scored 442 runs in 10 innings with a phenomenal average of 44.20. His stunning knock of 124 in 62 balls against Mumbai Indians is the highest individual score of IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today, March 7, at their home ground in Jaipur.
