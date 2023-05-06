New Delhi: Rohit Sharma got out on a three-ball duck in the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Deepak Chahar dismissed both Ishan Kishan and the MI skipper in the same over to push them on the back foot.

Now, Rohit holds the record for most ducks by a batter in the history of the Indian Premier League. He got out on a duck in the match against Punjab Kings as well and joined the list with Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, and Mandeep Singh for 15 ducks, which was earlier the joint most in IPL. Rohit has been dismissed 16 times on a duck now.