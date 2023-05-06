IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Creates Huge Unwanted Record During CSK Vs MI Tie
Rohit Sharma got out on a three-ball duck in the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma got out on a three-ball duck in the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Deepak Chahar dismissed both Ishan Kishan and the MI skipper in the same over to push them on the back foot.
Now, Rohit holds the record for most ducks by a batter in the history of the Indian Premier League. He got out on a duck in the match against Punjab Kings as well and joined the list with Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, and Mandeep Singh for 15 ducks, which was earlier the joint most in IPL. Rohit has been dismissed 16 times on a duck now.
CSK Push MI On Backfoot
CSK bowlers have pushed MI on backfoot completely. They first grabbed three early wickets and dismissed Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma by the third over itself.
After that, Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav did join a crucial 55 runs partnership before Ravindra Jadeja came and cleaned up the number one T20 batter with a beautiful delivery and ended Surya's knock on 26 off 22 balls.
CSK vs MI Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana
Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Arshad Khan
Substitutes: Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod
