IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Practice Together Ahead Of Huge CSK Vs MI Clash - WATCH Video

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk

Updated: May 5, 2023 7:07 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Both sides are two of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League and their clash always got fans excited and thrilled.

Ahead of the big clash Chennai Super Kings posted a video from their official Twitter account that is now going viral on the internet. In the video, you can see MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma practicing simultaneously in two parallel nets. Fans are loving the video and are sharing it at a rapid pace.

CSK vs MI Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

