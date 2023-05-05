New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Both sides are two of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League and their clash always got fans excited and thrilled.

Ahead of the big clash Chennai Super Kings posted a video from their official Twitter account that is now going viral on the internet. In the video, you can see MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma practicing simultaneously in two parallel nets. Fans are loving the video and are sharing it at a rapid pace.