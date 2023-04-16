Advertisement

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun Tendulkar To Make Debut

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun Tendulkar To Make Debut

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the MI vs KKR clash at the Wankhede Stadium due to a stomach bug. Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar will be making his debut today.

Updated: April 16, 2023 3:31 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai Indians today as Rohit Sharma has an upset stomach. The big news is that Arjun Tendulkar will be making his debut today.

Mumbai Indians come into the match having won against Delhi Capitals in the last game. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game. Both teams will be looking to win the game given that they are already lagging behind in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. "Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Nitish Rana said that the team was looking to bat first anyways. "We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings I think. One player can't win you a tournament, it's a team sport. It's good for us, that everyone is scoring runs. We'll target to score around 180 on this wicket, we are playing with the same team," said Rana.

IPL 2023: MI vs KKR Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun Tendulkar To Make Debut
Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After handshake Controversy In RCB vs DC Game In IPL 2023
IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Major Milestones
'Dil To Bacha Hai Ji': Virat Kohli's Fun Instragram Post Goes Viral | Watch Pics
IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Blasts Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals Shambolic Show
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun Tendulkar To Make Debut

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun T...

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: MI vs KKR 22 match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Score-Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cric...

Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After handshake Controversy In RCB vs DC Game In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After hand...

IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Major Milestones

IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Breaking Major ...

Advertisement