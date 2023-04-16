IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of MI vs KKR Clash, Arjun Tendulkar To Make Debut

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the MI vs KKR clash at the Wankhede Stadium due to a stomach bug. Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar will be making his debut today.

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai Indians today as Rohit Sharma has an upset stomach. The big news is that Arjun Tendulkar will be making his debut today.

Mumbai Indians come into the match having won against Delhi Capitals in the last game. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game. Both teams will be looking to win the game given that they are already lagging behind in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. "Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Nitish Rana said that the team was looking to bat first anyways. "We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings I think. One player can't win you a tournament, it's a team sport. It's good for us, that everyone is scoring runs. We'll target to score around 180 on this wicket, we are playing with the same team," said Rana.

IPL 2023: MI vs KKR Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy