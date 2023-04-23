New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today, April 23. RCB has blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, winning three and losing as many games.

They defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in the last game. RCB's tournament has been a mix of two halves. In the batting department, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been brilliant, scoring four fifties each, while Mohammed Siraj has been scintillating with the ball. The team has lacked support from other players who need to step up if RCB has to go past Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, the RCB camp celebrated the Eid-Ul-Fitr on Saturday. The team also celebrated the birthday of teammate, Kiwi batter, Finn Allen.