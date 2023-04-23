IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, Video Goes Viral
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today, April 23. RCB has blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, winning three and losing as many games.
They defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in the last game. RCB's tournament has been a mix of two halves. In the batting department, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been brilliant, scoring four fifties each, while Mohammed Siraj has been scintillating with the ball. The team has lacked support from other players who need to step up if RCB has to go past Rajasthan Royals.
Meanwhile, the RCB camp celebrated the Eid-Ul-Fitr on Saturday. The team also celebrated the birthday of teammate, Kiwi batter, Finn Allen.
Finn Allen's birthday celebration and Eid dinner in the RCB camp. pic.twitter.com/SQkOCRKxys
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2023
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli led RCB in the last game after Faf du Plessis didn't take field due to an injury. Faf, however, came in to bat as an impact player and scored a beautiful fifty. The skipper should be back for the crucial game against RR. "He came to the ground in a pretty positive frame of mind to play the full game but just when he was doing his running out on the grass he got a bit sore. He'll no doubt be pushing to be out there full time," RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith said
IPL 2023: RCB vs RR Predicted XI
Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
