IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Rajasthan full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.
New Delhi: Having good Indian players in the team is the key to success in the Indian Premier League. This is what Rajasthan demonstrated under Sanju Samson's leadership in the IPL last year when they reached the final for the first time since the inaugural season. They showed a lot of promise, and this year could finally be the year that RR fans' wait for a second IPL title can come to an end. Even though they were unable to win the title to pay tribute to Shane Warne, they were one of the best sides last year. Jos Buttler will be looking forward to performing like last year.
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match. No
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|4
|April 2, 2023
|HYD vs RAJ
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|8
|April 5, 2023
|RAJ vs PUN
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|11
|April 8, 2023
|RAJ vs DEL
|Guwahati
|3:30 PM
|17
|April 12, 2023
|CHE vs RAJ
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|23
|April 16, 2023
|GUJ vs RAJ
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|26
|April 19, 2023
|RAJ vs LUC
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|32
|April 23, 2023
|BAN vs RAJ
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|37
|April 27, 2023
|RAJ vs CHE
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|42
|April 30, 2023
|MUMvs RAJ
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|48
|May 5, 2023
|RAJ vs GUJ
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|52
|May 7, 2023
|RAJ vs HYD
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|56
|May 11, 2023
|KOL vs RAJ
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|60
|May 14, 2023
|RAJ vs BAN
|Jaipur
|3:30 PM
|66
|May 19, 2023
|PUN vs RAJ
|Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Full Squad, Player Names
Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Best Playing Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
