Advertisement

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Rajasthan full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.

Updated: March 29, 2023 8:28 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Having good Indian players in the team is the key to success in the Indian Premier League. This is what Rajasthan demonstrated under Sanju Samson's leadership in the IPL last year when they reached the final for the first time since the inaugural season. They showed a lot of promise, and this year could finally be the year that RR fans' wait for a second IPL title can come to an end. Even though they were unable to win the title to pay tribute to Shane Warne, they were one of the best sides last year. Jos Buttler will be looking forward to performing like last year.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match. No Date Match Venue Time(IST)
4 April 2, 2023 HYD vs RAJ Hyderabad 3:30 PM
8 April 5, 2023 RAJ vs PUN Guwahati 7:30 PM
11 April 8, 2023 RAJ vs DEL Guwahati 3:30 PM
17 April 12, 2023 CHE vs RAJ Chennai 7:30 PM
23 April 16, 2023 GUJ vs RAJ Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
26 April 19, 2023 RAJ vs LUC Jaipur 7:30 PM
32 April 23, 2023 BAN vs RAJ Bengaluru 3:30 PM
37 April 27, 2023 RAJ vs CHE Jaipur 7:30 PM
42 April 30, 2023 MUMvs RAJ Mumbai 7:30 PM
48 May 5, 2023 RAJ vs GUJ Jaipur 7:30 PM
52 May 7, 2023 RAJ vs HYD Jaipur 7:30 PM
56 May 11, 2023 KOL vs RAJ Kolkata 7:30 PM
60 May 14, 2023 RAJ vs BAN Jaipur 3:30 PM
66 May 19, 2023 PUN vs RAJ Dharamshala 7:30 PM

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Full Squad, Player Names

Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Best Playing Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023: Delhi Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023: Bangalore Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Star Performers, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know
IPL 2023: Kolkata Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs NAM 5 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Live Cricket Score an...

Live Score-Canada vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs USA 4 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Canada vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN...

IPL 2023: Delhi Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Delhi Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Up...

ICC T20I Player Rankings: Rashid Khan Regains Top Spot Among Bowlers

ICC T20I Player Rankings: Rashid Khan Regains Top Spot Among...

IPL 2023: Bangalore Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Bangalore Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injur...

Advertisement