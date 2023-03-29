IPL 2023: Rajasthan Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

New Delhi: Having good Indian players in the team is the key to success in the Indian Premier League. This is what Rajasthan demonstrated under Sanju Samson's leadership in the IPL last year when they reached the final for the first time since the inaugural season. They showed a lot of promise, and this year could finally be the year that RR fans' wait for a second IPL title can come to an end. Even though they were unable to win the title to pay tribute to Shane Warne, they were one of the best sides last year. Jos Buttler will be looking forward to performing like last year.