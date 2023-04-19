A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak's batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!?

New Delhi: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave a funny reaction as his son, Arjun Tendulkar claimed his first IPL wicket, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last over of the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH needed 20 runs in the last over and MI skipper Rohit Sharma showed faith in Arjun, who was playing his second match and was new to such pressure situations. But despite that, the 23-year-old bowled excellently and framed the third consecutive victory for his team. He conceded just five runs in his over and dismissed SRH pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar on the second-last delivery.

Arjun Tendulkar Opens Up On Getting Maiden IPL Wicket

Meanwhile, Arjun opened up on getting his first IPL wicket at the post-match presentation ceremony after MI vs SRH clash.

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side. I love bowling; I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best."

He also shared the discussions that he use to have with his father, Sachin Tendulkar, regarding cricket. "We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it." the latter further added.