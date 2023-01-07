Most expensive player of all 10 IPL teams

New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place in India this year, and after a gap of four years, the tournament will return to its original home-and-away concept. Ahead of the start of the 16th edition of the world’s richest franchise cricket league, let’s take a look at the most expensive player in each of the 10 teams:

Sam Curran: England all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player in the Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2023. He was signed for Rs 18.50 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction.

Cameron Green: MI splashed out Rs 17.50 crore to secure Cameron Green’s services. The 23-year-old Australian all-rounder is the second-most expensive player in IPL history and the most expensive buy in the MI squad for IPL 2023.

Ben Stokes: In the IPL 2023 mini auction, England Test captain Ben Stokes joined CSK for Rs 16.25 crore. He is the most expensive player in the CSK IPL 2023 squad.

KL Rahul: Captain KL Rahul is the costliest player on the Lucknow Super Giants team. He was one of three players signed by the team ahead of the IPL mega-auction in 2022. He pockets Rs 17 crore per season.

Harry Brook: Sunrisers Hyderabad signed English batter Harry Brook in the IPL 2023 mini auction for Rs 13.25 crore. He is the most expensive player in SRH history.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli was retained by RCB for Rs 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Rishabh Pant: DC captain Rishabh Pant is the costliest player in the squad. He was retained for a fee of Rs 16 crore. If he fails to feature in the IPL 2023 because of the unfortunate accident he suffered on December 30, 2022, then Axar Patel will be the most expensive player for DC in the IPL 2023. The all-rounder was retained for Rs. 9 crore.

Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan: The Gujarat Titans signed Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. They are the GT setup’s joint most expensive player.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson was retained by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He’s the most expensive player in the Royals’ lineup for IPL 2023.

Shreyas Iyer: In the IPL 2022 mega auction, KKR spent Rs 12.25 crore on Shreyas Iyer. He is the costliest player in the Kolkata squad for IPL 2023.