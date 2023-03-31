IPL 2023: Sandeep Warrior Joins Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have named Sandeep Warrior as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for IPL 2023. Sandeep Warrier, who has played for India, has thus far played 68 T20s and scalped 62 wickets. He was previously a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played 5 IPL games.

Sandeep Warrier, right arm fast bowler will join the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah. Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the team's first game of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah has been suffering from a back injury and will miss the tournament to be fit for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Bumrah was rushed back into the Indian team a couple of times only to be ruled out without playing a game. As per a report in Indian Express, the BCCI don't want to take any risk on Bumrah's fitness. In fact, only a few top BCCI officials are aware of the extent of Bumrah's injury. The report states that NCA head VVS Laxman has been assigned the task of bringing Bumrah back to full fitness.

"Not many in the BCCI are aware of his injury. Only VVS Laxman (NCA director) has been assigned to speak to him and the physios. Even the selection committee has been told that they will be informed about Bumrah's actual injury and his rehab details in due course," a source told IE.

Rushing Jasprit Bumrah May End His Career

The source further revealed that Bumrah's back is in a fragile state and one bad move can end his career.