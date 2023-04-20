IPL 2023: Sarandeep Singh Makes Blunt Remark On Sanju Samson's Return To Indian Side, Says 'Performances Are The Only Criteria'

Sanju Samson is the first and only captain in IPL history to hit a century in his first match as a captain and is the leading run-scorer for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals are in solid rock form in this season's IPL and have started from where they left in the last IPL. The men in pink have won four out of the six matches they have played in IPL 2023, and they sit at the very top of the league tables till now. Their opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have wreaked havoc. The solid middle order filled with skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shemron Hetmyer have left no stones unturned for their team.

Despite his constant good domestic performances, his position in the Indian team is still not solidified as the batter keeps going in and out of the national squad. Many cricket fanatics think winning an IPL title could pave the way for his solid spot in the team.

However, former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh has a different opinion from that. He disagrees that an IPL title can get him a solidified spot in the team. The 43-year-old, who has also served as a national cricket selection in the Indian team, said on JioCinema," "Sanju Samson got his chances as an opener in T20Is when we were selectors. We gave him a proper chance. But at that time, he wasn't really able to make a mark. In the fifty-over games, he played in the middle-order and his performances were good. But what happens is, during the same time, there are other wicketkeeper-batters who perform well as well,"

He went on giving reference of the other wicketkeeper batters like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

"Ishan Kishan scored a double-hundred recently. Of course, Rishabh Pant is there. Dinesh Karthik had also made a return last year. That's why, sometimes you don't get many chances.