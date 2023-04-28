IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Returns As Punjab Kings Skipper Against Lucknow Super Giants
Shikhar Dhawan returned as the skipper of Punjab Kings as they host KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali
New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan returned as the skipper of Punjab Kings as they host KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Dhawan returns after missing out on three matches for the Punjab-based franchise.
Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first. He also spoke about his fitness and said "Going to bowl. Shoulder is much better - painfree now. We're quite happy. Have got 7 matches ahead, and looking to win most of them. Two changes - Short is out, Raza comes in. And a fast bowler will make his debut."
#PBKS have won the toss and elect to bowl first against #LSG.
Live - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/L8b7dO7Va3
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023
"Motivation remains the same wherever I play. But yeah, lot more familiar with these conditions. Looks like a good wicket. Dew does become a factor, that's why teams opt to bowl. Same team," KL Rahul said after the toss.
This is the second clash between the two sides in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. PBKS defeated them in the previous contest at the home of LSG at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.
PBKS vs LSG Playing 11
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur
LSG Subs: Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood
