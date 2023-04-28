New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan returned as the skipper of Punjab Kings as they host KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Friday. Dhawan returns after missing out on three matches for the Punjab-based franchise.

Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first. He also spoke about his fitness and said "Going to bowl. Shoulder is much better - painfree now. We're quite happy. Have got 7 matches ahead, and looking to win most of them. Two changes - Short is out, Raza comes in. And a fast bowler will make his debut."