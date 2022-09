IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Parts Ways with Gujarat Titans After Successful First Season

New Delhi: Shubman Gill would not appear in Gujarat Titans jersey following the sudden and shocking departure. Gill was one of the pre auction retained players by the Gujarat side and a crucial asset for them to become Champions in their debut season. It is highly expected that he might return to his previous franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders in the next and coming IPL season