The legendary Brian Lara addressed his team after the victory of David Warner and company and acknowledged T Natarajan as their silent warrior. He gave his cap to the youngster as a sign of respect for his contribution to the team.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs in a thrilling contest to keep their hope for playoffs alive. SRH head coach Brian Lara showed an extremely moving gesture towards the pacer T Natarajan after the match and now it is going viral on the internet.

SRH Beat DC By 9 Runs

Mitchell Marsh's all-round performance (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh's four-fer (4-27).

Apart from Abhishek and Klaasen, most of the SRH batters struggled to get going as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. On the other hand, barring Marsh, who bowled a maiden and bagged four wickets, none of the DC bowlers made a mark.

Chasing a big total, Delhi Capitals lost the wicket of skipper David Warner in the very first over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a two-ball duck. Despite Warner's wicket, the likes of Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh decided to counter-attack. Both Salt and Marsh looked in good touch and dealt in boundaries and sixes to take Delhi Capitals to 57 runs in the first six overs.

With 49 needed off 18 balls, Delhi had hopes from all-rounder Axar Patel and Ripal Patel and both did well to collect 14 runs from Bhuvneshwar to bring down the equation to 35 runs off 12 balls. But Natarajan bowled an excellent over and gave away just nine runs. Delhi Capitals needed 26 runs off the last over to win and seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar gave 16 runs to ensure the win for SRH.

(with IANS inputs)