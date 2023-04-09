A perfect example came into the limelight at yesterday's clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), where the Wankhede Stadium ground support staff were spotted touching the feet of MS Dhoni and seeking blessings from him.

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undeniably one of the biggest names in the cricket world. Not just his miraculous on-field performance but his humble off-field behaviour is something that makes him one of the most respected and loved personality around the nation.

The staff boys of the stadium were spotted clicking selfies with the former Indian captain, and then they touched his feet and sought blessings from him.

Dhoni-led CSK inflicted a crushing defeat on Mumbai Indians in the last night clash, as the guests chased down the target of 159 runs in 18.1 overs and won the match by seven wickets.

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's stormy innings of 61 runs in just 27 balls was instrumental in the chase. He also hit the fastest century of IPL 2023, which came out in just 19 balls.

Apart from Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad also played a stunning knock of 40 runs in 36 balls and stood at the last to frame the victory for his team.

CSK dominated Mumbai Indians in every aspect of the game, as the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (4-20-3) and Mitchell Santner (4-28-2) took charge in the first innings and shattered MI's batting order.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande also bowled a good spell. Although he proved a bit expensive (3-31-2), he took the two crucial wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Tim David, who looked dangerous with the bat.

Dhoni-led four-time IPL champions will be locking horns against Rajasthan Royals, who are currently at the top of the points table, on April 12 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, at 7:30 PM.